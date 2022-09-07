Rattlesnake birthing season brings dangers to the Central Coast

By Christian Balderas

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — As the oppressive heat wave continues across California, wildlife experts warn of increased risks of a dangerous rattlesnake encounter.

Late summer is rattlesnake birthing season. The Northern Pacific Rattlesnake, the only venomous snake species in the northern and central coast of California, can give birth to as many as 21 offspring.

Contrary to popular belief, rattlesnakes try to avoid scorching, triple-digit temperatures and move to areas that stay between 70-90 degrees.

During periods of intense heat, rattlesnakes will seek damp and cool areas under homes, dead foliage, rocks and tool sheds.

People can avoid dangerous encounters by eliminating any rodents, clearing yard debris and keeping grass short, and removing any unnecessary water fixtures.

Researchers and wildlife experts also say that California’s ongoing drought leaves all animals seeking refuge from the drying landscape.

“In my opinion, it’s not a rattlesnake problem; it’s a wildlife problem,” said Daniel Burton, the owner of Urban Trapping Wildlife Control. “Drought. All these animals have to drink. You have these people who have bird baths out, water features, regularly watering their lawn, agriculture fields with sitting water in between rows of crops.”

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals encourages people to avoid forcibly removing rattlesnakes, if possible. The snake will likely leave on its own.

