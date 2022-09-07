Woman accused of killing 3-year-old granddaughter expected in court

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma woman charged with the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Becky Vreeland is accused of killing Riley Nolan and putting the girl’s body in a trash can. Authorities charged Vreeland with first-degree murder, and she is pushing to represent herself.

While in court in late July, Vreeland told Judge Scott Brockman that she has seven years of experience and is “confident” in her ability to defend herself in the case. The judge and state each urged Vreeland to take on an attorney but acknowledged it’s her right to choose to represent herself.

Investigators believe Riley was dead in the trash can for days before her body was found.

Vreeland has claimed it was an accident, but authorities said investigators believe the grandmother tried to cover it up.

