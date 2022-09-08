1 hospitalized after crash in Boston school bus yard on first day of school

By Web staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — One person was taken to the hospital early Thursday after a crash in a school bus yard in Boston’s Hyde Park.

The incident happened at 5:45 a.m. the Readville Bus Yard on Industrial Drive as bus drivers were preparing for their routes on Boston Public Schools students’ first day of school.

A WCVB-TV camera crew was at the scene at the time and captured the crash on video. A school bus appears to strike three other buses that were parked at the bus yard.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not known.

WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.

