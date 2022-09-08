Villanova University warns students about man allegedly targeting unsuspecting women on campus

By RYAN HUGHES, WAKISHA BAILEY

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Villanova students are being asked to take a good look at the picture of a man. Police say he may be on the prowl targeting unsuspecting women on campus.

Villanova University says a man has committed crimes on campus in the past. Now, he is accused of preying on female students.

On Wednesday night, Villanova is telling students to remain vigilant after police say this suspect is behind a number of crimes on campus. Now, he’s accused of taking photos of female students, and students say this new information is disturbing.

Villanova University is blasting out a photo of 40-year-old Eugene Hammen to everyone on campus.

University police say he’s the man who broke into a student’s room in Good Counsel Hall last October over the Fall semester break.

Then, four months ago, police say Hammen struck again and was arrested for loitering outside Caughlin Hall.

After a months-long investigation, the university is issuing a new safety warning after police say Hammen also took pictures of female students outside residence halls on South Campus.

“I was pretty disturbed. I know things like this don’t usually get taken seriously on a college campus, so I was pretty disturbed by that,” Julia Volberg, a student, said.

CBS3 was told the victims have been notified.

During both incidents, the university says Hammen was driving a 2014 dark blue Ford Transit van.

Villanova does not believe he’s returned to campus recently but since he’s no longer in jail, his picture is being shared and students are being told to be on alert.

“They had a list of some of the charges he was being accused of and it’s just scary to know someone out there is lurking and preying on some of the students around here,” Patrick Maggitti, a student, said.

Police say Hammen has no connection to the University.and since last Fall, security has been increased by adding more lighting, cameras and a license plate reader technology.

But students are being told to remain vigilant after Hammen is accused of targeting the campus multiple times.

“It’s definitely scary,” student Jamie Pennington said, “but I know Villanova is super aware of it, especially from last year, so I think everyone feels pretty safe how Villanova is handling it.”

CBS3 was told Hammen has been issued a no trespass order and is told to stay off the campus.

But anyone who sees him is being urged to call police.

Hammen has been charged with burglary, loitering and criminal trespassing. He’s due in court in November for a preliminary hearing.

