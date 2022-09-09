Woman beheaded in daylight attack outside San Carlos home

By Web staff

SAN CARLOS, California (KPIX) — A woman was killed in an attack with a “stabbing instrument” outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead at the scene.

“The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene,” Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff’s office said. “We are providing them peer support, we are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses.”

Soon after, deputies said the suspect returned to the scene and was detained. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

According to KGO-TV reporter Dan Noyes, the woman was beheaded.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Allen said that there was an ongoing relationship between the two but did not elaborate. The incident is believed to be isolated.

Allen said the woman was killed by a “stabbing instrument” but said the weapon has not been found. The deputy said that there were several witnesses to the incident but the victim’s children were not among them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Brandt of the San Mateo County sheriff’s office by calling 650-333-8195 or emailing dbrandt@smcgov.org.

