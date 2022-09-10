New woman, national gun rights group file lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban

By Christian Colón

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A New Milford woman and a national gun rights group filed a lawsuit against several Connecticut top officials, including the Governor, the chief state’s attorney, and the state attorney at the Litchfield judicial district.

Court records show this woman is claiming her constitutional rights are being violated because of the states strict gun laws.

The federal lawsuit mentions a New Milford woman who has guns and magazines.

It also says she fears getting in trouble with the law since her items are illegal in Connecticut.

Tonight, state officials say this woman was recruited by extremists.

The National Foundation for Gun Rights says they filed five lawsuits nationwide with the goal of ending magazine and assault weapons bans.

Connecticut is one of their targets.

“Assault weapons are illegal in Connecticut, large-capacity magazines are illegal in Connecticut, and ghost guns are illegal here in Connecticut,” said Attorney General William Tong.

Now, this gun rights group, and Patricia from New Milford, want to change that.

According to a lawsuit filed against top state officials, Patricia admits she owns semi-automatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, all kept near her home.

Patricia claims her second amendment right is being violated and fears criminal prosecution since she plans to keep all her weapons.

“I know that in the past few days I have seen solicitation by extremist groups looking for plaintiffs, looking for people in Connecticut to bring a lawsuit. So this is something that somebody from out of state is manufacturing.” said Tong.

Attorney General William Tong believes Patricia was recruited by the gun rights group.

He says it is all part of a plan to attack strict gun laws after the Supreme Court overturned a New York law this summer.

Attorney General Tong states CT laws are constitutional.

“Personally, I find it sick that someone far away from Connecticut would try to come in here and try to change our laws when they have no idea what it meant to Connecticut to lose 26 people almost 10 years ago, children and teachers,” said Tong.

In a statement, Governor Ned Lamont says, “Connecticut’s law banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines was adopted as part of a bipartisan effort to prevent needless tragedy and is overwhelmingly supported by the people who live here.”

Channel 3 did reach out to Patricia and her legal team, but did not get a formal response.

According to court records, state officials need to file their response within 21 days.

