Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:51 PM

DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old cold case murder

<i>Honolulu Police Department/KITV</i><br/>Nancy Anderson
Honolulu PD/KITV
Honolulu Police Department/KITV
Nancy Anderson

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

    RENO, Nevada (KITV) — A Reno man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki.

The original crime happened back in January 1971. According to Honolulu Police (HPD), 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.

Investigators say Nancy had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the incident, HPD homicide detectives could not develop any viable leads and the case went cold. That is until September 2022, when a suspect was finally identified by DNA evidence using the services of Parabon Nanolabs, investigators said.

Using DNA found during the investigation, Parabon created trait predictions for a person of interest in the case. Those predictions were used to make a snapshot composite of the suspect.

On Sept. 12, a no-bail warrant was obtained and the suspect was arrested in Reno on a complaint of second-degree murder. That person has not yet been identified. They are awaiting extradition back to Honolulu.

Parabon Nanolabs is a DNA technology company in Virginia that specializes in advanced DNA analysis services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content