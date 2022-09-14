Substitute PE teacher arrested for encouraging bullying

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.

According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, the incident happened at North Caddo Elementary Middle School on Aug. 23 during a P.E. class. Det. Dennis Williams said 24-year-old Aadrina Smith, who was the substitute teacher, offered to pay five different students $5 each to tackle their classmate.

Video of the incident shows Smith verbally communicating with five students and appeared to congratulate three who participated in the battery. The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim laid on the gym floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident, Prator said.

Smith was arrested Monday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

