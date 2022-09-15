Game and Fish officers search for missing tiger in New Mexico

By Sasha Lenninger

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are still searching for a missing tiger they say is illegally being kept as a pet.

The department believes the tiger is in New Mexico or a nearby state in private hands. The tiger is believed to be less than a year old and weighs between 30 and 60 pounds.

New Mexico Game and Fish, Albuquerque Police, and New Mexico State Police served a search warrant in search of the missing tiger earlier this week. When officers served that warrant, they found large quantities of illegal drugs, several firearms, and cash. Officers also found a 3-foot alligator that they say was illegally possessed.

The department says exotic animals being held illegally are often in very poor condition due to the lack of proper care. It is illegal to possess or import wildlife or exotic species in New Mexico without a proper permit. The missing tiger and the alligator are classified as a “Group 4” species, which means only a zoo is permitted to possess them.

If you have any information about the missing tiger, call the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish at 1-800-432-4263 or visit the site below:

wildlife.state.nm.us/enforcement/operation-game-thief-overview

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.