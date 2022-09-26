Man accused of killing brother during fight about moving car, police say

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his brother during a “nonsense” fight in the Heights on Sunday has been charged with murder.

According to Houston police, 22-year-old David Evaristo Acosta and his 24-year-old brother got into a verbal argument at a home in the 1400 block of Oxford Street around 8:30 a.m.

During the fight, Acosta reportedly pulled out a gun and shot his brother multiple times. The man was later pronounced dead.

Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence toward each other.

“It kind of escalated this morning over nonsense, I would call it. Over moving their vehicles, which led to one brother being shot,” HPD Det. Alexander Vinogradov said.

The suspect fled after the shooting, but officers saw his vehicle a short time later after he called to turn himself in, HPD said.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators said both brothers lived at the residence.

Police did not release the identity of the 24-year-old who was killed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.