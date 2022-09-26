Video captures crowd of juveniles ransacking Wawa store

By WPVI Digital Staff and Katie Katro

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a crowd of juveniles ransacked a Wawa in the city’s Mayfair section Saturday night.

It happened around 8:22 p.m. at the store located on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and observed roughly 100 juveniles causing damage to the store.

No injuries were reported, but residents Action News spoke with expressed outrage over the incident.

One woman who did not want to be identified says she often thinks twice before entering the store.

“Sometimes I’m afraid to stop, it’s a shame,” she said.

Video captured the juveniles inside the store throwing food and causing damage to the business.

Police are still searching for the individuals involved.

“I was angry. I was very upset because being in the shoes of those employees, I know just how terrifying it is and how like frustrating it is having to clean up after that as well,” said former employee Kaitlyn Holtzman.

Wawa released this statement on the incident:

“We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible. We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.