Child hospitalized after car catches fire at ‘tiny’ food pantry in Overland Park

By KMBC Staff

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — The Overland Park Fire Department said a child was hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire Thursday afternoon.

Authorities confirm that the child was in stable condition.

Overland Park fire says just after 1 p.m., crews from the department were called to a car fire in the 7200 block of West 71st Street.

Units on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a car in a driveway, with three adults and one child out of the vehicle. Crews say they quickly extinguished the fire.

The department says they believe the car had stopped at the house to visit a “tiny pantry” that provides food items to those in need.

“I’d never seen a man move that fast, but he pulled that baby out, got away from the vehicle, handed him to his mother and after that, I mean, the rest of it’s history,” said Adam Parker, who owns the tiny pantry.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The identity of the child and the others that were in the vehicle at the time of the fire have not yet been released to the public. No other injuries were reported.

“People are probably already gathering together and somebody somewhere is putting up a GoFundMe page. And it’s neat how the community comes together and then it brings other people together,” Parker said.

