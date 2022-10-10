Josephine the armadillo found safe at Sacramento Zoo

By KCRA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — The Sacramento Zoo’s missing armadillo has been found.

Josephine, a six-banded armadillo, escaped the zoo’s Interpretive Center on Thursday morning, the zoo said. Staff searched the zoo and the surrounding area but had no luck.

But on Friday the zoo said the animal was found in the zoo about 192 feet away from where she had gone missing.

“Once found, veterinary staff immediately examined her and gave her a clean bill of health,” the zoo said. “We are happy to report that Josephine is healthy and safely back in the Interpretive Center.”

The placental mammal is no threat to humans or pets, and the zoo said it was accustomed to being around people. Josephine is approximately 18 inches in length and weighs 12 pounds.

Six-banded armadillos, native to South American grasslands, can be active both during the day or night, the zoo said. They can dig easily and will shelter underground if need be. While they have poor eyesight, they make up for it with an excellent sense of smell. These armadillos eat small insects.

The zoo thanked everyone who had kept a look out for Josephine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.