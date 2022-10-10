Kevin Hart surprises Philadelphia students with encouragement, new book

By Alicia Vitarelli

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — North Philadelphia native and actor and comedian Kevin Hart surprised students in Brewerytown Friday morning.

He visited some excited kids at Robert Morris Elementary School.

Hart says growing up he never got to meet real-life examples of people who had a dream and succeeded.

He brought his story to the kids, along with copies of his book and words of encouragement and wisdom.

“It’s about sparking the excitement behind a dream, and staying true to your beliefs,” Hart says.

Hart also says you have to make smart financial decisions to make those dreams happen. It’s the action plan he shared with close to 200 excited students.

“I relate to the kids because I have been where they are,” Hart says. “Being able to attach real people with real moments, I think is extremely important. When you’re able to go and put yourself in the same seat as a child and say, ‘I remember when I was there. ‘I remember the things that I didn’t have.’ It’s important.”

Hart’s visit was all part of a new partnership with JPMorgan Chase, Book Trust and the School District of Philadelphia to promote literacy and financial literacy.

The kids made vision boards of what they would do with their dreams, and their money.

“Seeing kids put down things like family or a house, or food, the things that you see kids thinking about at this age,” he says. “These are the things they want to save money for and obtain in life.

“That they’re already thinking about it at this age, that’s a beautiful thing.”

Kevin brought the students copies of his latest book ‘Marcus Makes it Big.’

“My message is simply have a dream and believe in that dream,” he says. “Don’t let anything or anyone deter you from it, no matter how big, no matter how crazy.”

As for becoming an author, Hart says he started writing the books he wished he had as a kid, with characters who look like him, and share his dream.

‘Marcus Makes it Big’ is out now.

