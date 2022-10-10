Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:39 AM

Police: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

By WBAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said the child is alive but her condition is unknown.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said they do not believe foul play to be factor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content