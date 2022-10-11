Skip to Content
2 bodies found during welfare check in North Carolina, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes

    FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WHNS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home.

MCSO deputies said they received a request for a welfare check from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mark Branch home just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, MCSO deputies went into the home and found the bodies. The scene was immediately secured and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Due to this being an active scene and an ongoing investigation, Sheriff Robert Holland said no other information will be provided at this time.

“I know a lot of people will be concerned with our lack of details that we are providing at this time,” said the sheriff. “We are in the preliminary stage of this investigation and while we are actively collecting evidence we are also conducting interviews and gathering our facts. We do not want to release inaccurate information. We will release more information as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 828-349-2104.

