Police: Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday.

According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working.

Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said “this is a robbery, give me the money.” Garcia then verbally told the teller “give me it all or I’m going to kill you.”

Garcia demanded $100 bills from the teller who complied and handed over all of the money from the register. Garcia then fled the scene on foot.

Detectives were given information on Garcia from employees at a local gas station he frequently visited. They were able to identify Garcia as a person of interest after discovering a unique tattoo on his neck that matched photos from the robbery.

Garcia admitted to the robbery and was arrested on Oct. 7.

He currently has a bond set at $30,000.

