South Carolina woman shares her story in fight against Breast Cancer

By Zach Prelutsky

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WHNS) — It’s been almost one year to the day since Priscilla Clinkscales got the news that she had a rare type of Breast Cancer, Stage 3 Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.

“I got in the car, called my husband, and just cried,” she recalled.

The wife and mom of three will start taking chemo pills in a couple of weeks followed by reconstruction surgery after already having finished chemotherapy, radiation, and a single mastectomy.

“I was worried about not being around my children, not being here for my husband, not being able to see my son graduate,” says Clinkscales. “Not to see my daughter get married. Not to see my grandchildren grow up with my other daughter.”

It’s been a long year for Clinkscales going through treatment.

“I just kind of decided, well I was going to be a Breast Cancer fighter and live my life as normal as I possibly could,” she said.

Even after the diagnosis, she likes to exercise, still works, and spends plenty of time with family even when at some points she had to drive to Greenville from Anderson five days a week for treatment.

“I just want people to know when you get the diagnosis you think, like I did I thought oh I’m going to die, I’m not going to be here whatever but it’s not true. You can beat it.

Some of her days are rougher than others.

“Some days I was just too tired to get out of bed,” she said.

For Clinkscales, support from her friends, community, and organizations like the Cancer Association of Anderson is helping in her fight.

“I realize now how much help you need. How much support not just financially but mentally and emotionally,” she explained.

But nobody has been more important than her family.

“People think I’m strong and I’m doing so great, but (my family) sees all my weak sides. They see me when I cry for no reason. They see me when I’m mad at the world for no reason, but they’re always there for me,” she said.

