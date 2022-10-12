Boy with dyslexia thriving after creating million-dollar mug business

By Levan Reid

BOSTON (WBZ) — We first got to know Max Ash six years ago. He was an 11-year-old from Weston with dyslexia and he was just starting his mug business. Now Max and Max’is Creations are thriving.

Max said even he was surprised to see how big his idea has gotten.

“I thought we were going to sell maybe a couple hundred. I was going to make them myself and sell them to my friends and family,” Ash said.

He’s done more than that. Max was named product developer of the year at the 2016 American Business awards.

Max’is Creations is a featured small business on Amazon with over 170,000 units sold and over $1 million in sales this past year. Max has not let dyslexia slow him down one bit.

“I think it shows people that even though we have dyslexia or a learning disability, it doesn’t take you down a bad path. You could actually use it to your advantage,” he said.

Max has given over $70,000 to dyslexia-related charities.

“It’s been cool because I’ve given different speeches at different organizations and I have donated 5%. So seeing where that money goes and seeing how it impacts others,” Max said.

He’s also offered mentorship to other young entrepreneurs.

“I think I can use my experience and show them how things can run smoothly and how things can not run smoothly,” he said.

October marks Dyslexia Awareness Month. This weekend Max is the honorary kid chairman of the Wayland-Weston Children’s Business Fair.

