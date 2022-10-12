Gunshot fired inside high school bathroom, police questioning 14-year-old student

By WRAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CARY, North Carolina (WRAL) — No one was injured Wednesday morning after Cary police responded to a shot fired inside a bathroom at Cary High School. Cary police responded to the call at 11:38 a.m. at 638 Walnut St. where they discovered damage to the bathroom. Students or staff were not injured, police said.

Police are questioning a 14-year-old boy, who is a student at the school. He is not in custody or been arrested.

Cary police said one gunshot was fired into a bathroom toilet.

Classes continued at Cary High School after the code red lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. Wednesday. However, some parents arrived at the school to pick up their children. School dismissed at its normal time of 2:18 p.m.

A release from the Cary Police Department said officers conducted a thorough sweep of campus for possible weapons and incident-related evidence.

Cary High School has a student resource officer, who was first to respond to the scene. The school does not have metal detectors.

Police police said there is no threat. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Cary police at 919-469-4012.

Student and parent reaction Several students told WRAL News they initially thought it fireworks in a toilet, including seniors Briana Loesten and Everett Quinto.

“I heard a toilet was broken,” Loesten said.

Loesten said it seemed like a normal school day up until the lockdown.

“Usually, it’s just a short drill,” she said. “They never tell you when it is actually a drill.”

Loesten said she remained in lockdown for more than an hour.

Quinto explained what happened.

“Over the announcements, [Principal] Mr. [Nolan] Bryant came on and said there was a code red drill,” Quinto said. “It was scary a bit, but no one heard gunshots [that] I knew of.”

Parent Jacquelyn Little spoke with WRAL News about Wednesday’s shooting.

“It made my heart drop,” Little said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Little was thankful the kids are safe.

“Anything could have happened,” Little said. “You think everyday kids going to school, they aren’t expecting to go through these situations. It’s mind blowing.”

This is a developing story. Refresh the page and tune into WRAL Evening News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest information

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.