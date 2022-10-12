Local Ukrainian church feeling impact of overseas conflict

By Sakura Gray

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — As the conflict in Ukraine escalates, a local Ukrainian pastor says his congregation is feeling “pain, frustration, and uncertainty.”

Pastor Vadym Dashkevych with the Spring of Life Baptist Church says about 80% of church members still have family in Ukraine — some are unable to get in contact with their relatives.

Dashkevych’s assistant returned from a trip to Ukraine on Monday. Videos on his phone reveal a crowd of Ukrainians in Lviv continuing to worship in song as they seek cover in a bomb shelter — just days before the city was hit with missile strikes.

The Spring of Life Baptist Church welcomed Pastor Mykola Romanyuk, who traveled from the Irpin Bible Church in Ukraine, to speak to the Ukrainian community in Sacramento for a weekend worship conference.

Though the pastor says his church has experienced structural damage and loss of human life throughout the conflict, he says he remains hopeful about the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit.

“I should say that our people are strong in prayer and work,” Romanyuk said. “We pray about God’s mercy and help… we rebuild destroyed houses and infrastructure and we hope that our partners in the West will be more active in helping.”

As Ukrainians worry about their loved ones overseas, Pastor Dashkevych says there are ways the Sacramento community can step in. In addition to monetary donations for relief efforts, he emphasizes the importance of human connection. His church is home to Ukrainian refugees, who are now looking to rebuild their lives in the City of Trees.

“We can give you a contact and if you can pick one Ukrainian family, Dashkevych said. “Invite them for dinner, sit down with them, take a cup of coffee or tea…talk and pray with them. That can be very helpful.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Whitcomb, a former serviceman is packing his bags and heading to the middle of the conflict. He is working with a volunteer-based organization, Operation White Stork, to provide medical supplies and disaster relief to the Ukrainian people.

This will be Whitcomb’s third time heading to Ukraine. He is headed to several different parts of the country as he spends the next few months overseas; he had the idea of posting on social media to see if any Ukrainians needed him to check on their families during his time there.

“I feel it’s the moral thing,” Whitcomb said. “I feel like it’s the right thing to do as a human being. If I could go there and stay there for the duration of this war I would.”

The Ukrainian community in Sacramento is leaning on each other this weekend as they gather for their annual “ALTITUDE” worship conference. Speakers will include religious leaders from Ukraine and Pastor Dashkevych says they will discuss “the storms in the life of a Christian.”

