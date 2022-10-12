Loxley family loses everything in house fire

By Adam Rife

LOXLEY, Alabama (WDJT) — A Loxley family could only watch their home burn as fire took it, and all their belongings. It happened early Monday morning, October 10, 2022. The family of four awoke to a notification from an outdoor security camera and escaped with just the clothes on their backs.

The terrifying scene played out on North Cypress Street in Loxley just before 2:00 a.m. Video from the security camera showed the early stages of the fire as it began to spread from an outdoor cooking area on the back deck, towards the house and garage.

After seeing the fire, Jordan Meek ran back inside to grab a fire extinguisher while yelling to his wife to call 9-1-1. The fire was already burning so hot, the fire extinguisher was no match.

“Once it got to the house, the whole house, it just kept getting hotter and hotter and when the front windows blew out, it just got three times as bad in five seconds,” Meek recalled.

Meek’s voice was still cracking from all the smoke he took that night. He said all there was time to do was grab car keys and get everyone out. As hard as it will be to make a comeback, Meek said watching his home burn was a helpless feeling and the most difficult thing he’s ever been through. It’s the only home his two children have ever known.

“Everything he’s ever had, everything we’ve ever had is gone just like that,” Meek said. “Brought our baby girl home here. Her first steps were here, so it’s tough.”

The flames spread quickly. By the time the Loxley Fire Department arrived, it had spread into the attic of the house. The historic home is a total loss along with all the contents.

“It was an older structure. By the time the fire department arrived on scene, the attic was completely involved throughout the structure…roof was already collapsing,” explained Deputy Chief Ed Vaugh with Loxley VFD.

Neighbors have been driving by and reaching out to the Meeks, offering sympathy and support. As hard a time as it is, all are confident they will bounce back strong.

“This has just devastated them and we’re friends and the city of Loxley is just that way,” said neighbor and Loxley City Councilwoman, Katherine Breeden. “We get together and we support each other.”

“We’ve been very blessed so far with community and friends and family, so we know we’re very blessed and God’s going to take care of this,” Meek acknowledged. “He’s going to get us through this.”

The community is already stepping up to help. Clothing has been donated through their children’s school and Flowerwood Nursery has offered space for larger items to be stored until the family is able to find a new home.

