80-year-old woman dies after fall during football game

By Ashley Fowler

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WISH) — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after a fall during a football game at Purdue University’s Ross Ade-Stadium.

The woman, identified as Donna Steenbarger, fell down some stairs and hit her head during Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello tells News 8.

Steenbarger was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, where she died Sunday morning.

Once medical records have been reviewed, a decision will be made about an autopsy, Costello said. If an autopsy is needed, it will be performed Tuesday.

News 8 has reached out to Purdue University for comment.

