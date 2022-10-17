Police break up gambling den; 7 suspects arrested

By KPIX Staff

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — Seven suspects are facing multiple charges after police broke up an illegal gambling den in East San Jose, authorities said.

San Jose police said the underground casino operating in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B in East San Jose was a hub for a variety of illegal activities including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to link a stabbing case to one of the casino operators, police said.

On Thursday, SWAT and patrol officers served search and arrest warrants at the location and seven people were arrested, including one who had a loaded gun and cocaine in his possession. Among them, five suspects had outstanding felony warrants for their arrest.

The suspects were identified as Nhu Huynh, 48; Anita Nguyen, 53; Truong Trang, 51; Dat Nguyen, 46, Quynh Pham, 35; Phuoc Nguyen, 52; and Thang Nguyen, 54. All suspects are residents of San Jose.

Police seized seven ounces of cocaine, a makeshift crack-cocaine conversion lab, several thousand dollars in cash, multiple casino machines, and stolen retail property.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents was asked to contact the department’s Burglary Prevention Unit at (408) 537-1200.

