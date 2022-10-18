NAACP demands investigation into video showing students acting out slave auction

By Leticia Ordaz

YUBA CITY, California (KCRA) — The Sacramento Branch of the NAACP is demanding an investigation after a video of students acting out a slave auction surfaced at a high school in Yuba City.

NAACP President Betty Williams has set up a news conference Monday, where students involved in the incident will speak out for the first time about why they participated.

Their parents will also share their concerns.

Williams also wants to meet with the school principal of River Valley High School in Yuba City and school district board members to see what regulations are in place to ensure the safety of students of color.

The NAACP is also urging an investigation to explore the inequity of the punishment for the students involved.

The video involved shows several varsity football players acting out a prank slave auction. Athletes were pointing and yelling dollar amounts at three Black students who were only in their underwear.

The incident caused the varsity football to forfeit the season.

The news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Greater Sacramento NAACP office, located at 4625 44th St., Suite 15, in Sacramento.

