Negotiations take ‘step back’ in Haverhill after Mass. court issues order to stop teachers strike

HAVERHILL, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Members of the Haverhill School Committee say negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association have taken a “step back” following the second round of talks on Monday to bring an end to a teachers strike in the Massachusetts city.

Two members of the School Committee, Scott Wood and Paul Magliocchetti, held a news conference at about 8:30 p.m. Monday to announce that the second negotiation session, which began shortly after 4 p.m., had concluded for the evening.

Wood said the School Committee was disappointed by the fact that the Haverhill Education Association’s financial proposal had increased from the one offered by the teachers union on Sunday.

“We do believe that the financial proposal that we’ve offered, which would cost the city over $20 million over the next three years, would bring us up to speed on an average salary with similar urban school districts throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Wood said.

Magliocchetti said both sides have made concessions during the negotiating process, but claimed that the Haverhill Education Association has been “a little bit erratic” with their proposals.

“I believe there is an agreement to be made here,” Magliocchetti said. “As I said before, I truly believe that we on the School Committee and the teachers have the best interest of the children, student, families and the city of Haverhill at heart — and that’s a very powerful common denominator.”

In a statement shared after the news conference, HEA President Tim Briggs said the School Committee’s financial proposals continue to be “less than adequate” when it comes to addressing the salary gap between Haverhill and the state average.

“We also hope to include language in this contract that explicitly codifies the safety, as well as the physical and mental well being of our students and teachers. This municipal administration does not agree that it is an urgent priority,” Briggs said in his statement. “We will continue to push to create language and salary scales that this community, its teachers, its students and families deserve.”

Wood said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association would resume Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re certainly going to try to get a contract that fairly compensates our teachers, but also keeps the taxpayers of the community in mind and keeps the students in mind and make sure that we can provide them with the programs that they need,” Wood said.

The School Committee and teachers union negotiated for hours over the weekend, but could not reach an agreement on a new contract. The sides returned to the table Monday morning, but both parties walked away without a deal after two hours of negotiations.

Court issues order to stop teachers strike

Before talks resumed at 4 p.m. Monday, an Essex County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop Haverhill Education Association members from striking.

The Haverhill School Committee, along with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board, issued a request for an injunction against the strike.

According to the court order, Haverhill educators must immediately cease and desist from engaging in a strike or work stoppage. In addition, officers in the teachers union must take the necessary steps to immediately notify employees represented by the HEA of their obligation to fully perform the duties of their employment.

“It is also clear to the court that the plaintiffs, and, more particularly, the 8,000 students in the Haverhill school system whose interests are the responsibility of the School Committee, will suffer immediate and irreparable injury if the requested temporary injunctive relief is not granted,” the court order reads.

The court order states that it will remain in effect until the court enters a superseding order at or sometime after a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Members of the Haverhill Education Association said they will not return to work until they agree to a new contract, even if they are faced with a court order to do so.

“We shut down the schools because we know our students deserve better,” Briggs said Monday afternoon. “We remain ready to bargain when the School Committee is ready to bargain.”

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Haverhill Public Schools announced that Tuesday’s classes had been canceled and school buildings would be closed to students for the second straight day.

The Haverhill School Committee has previously stated that it offered Haverhill Education Association members their biggest pay raise in 20 years, but that the Massachusetts Teachers Association is influencing local teachers to strike.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts since state law prohibits strikes by public employees, which makes them exceptionally rare in the commonwealth.

“If there can’t be an agreement at some point, there’s an impasse that gets declared through the state and then we go through there with the steps,” Wood said.

Striking teachers in another Mass. community reach deal

The Malden Education Association and Malden School Committee reached a tentative agreement on a contract Monday night, bringing an end to a teachers strike in that Massachusetts city.

The strike started Monday morning after the two sides could not reach a deal following 11 hours at the negotiating table on Sunday.

Malden Public Schools canceled classes on Monday with educators walked the picket lines in the morning before holding a rally in the afternoon, as union leaders resumed negotiations with the School Committee.

MPS Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy announced the school district will resume regular operations on Tuesday with students and staff returning to class.

In their contract negotiations, both Haverhill and Malden educators have said they are seeking higher pay, smaller class sizes and safer school environments. Educators in both communities overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in votes held Friday afternoon.

