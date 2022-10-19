Early morning fire damages multiple buildings in New Jersey

By WCBS Staff & Christine Sloan

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WCBS) — A fire damaged multiple buildings early Wednesday morning in East Orange, New Jersey.

The flames broke out around 4:45 a.m. on Amherst Street near Central Avenue.

Chopper 2 was overhead, where it appeared one building’s roof was damaged.

At least one adjacent building was also significantly damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

So far, there’s no word on what may have caused the fire.

Twelve neighbors have been displaced.

Sloan spoke to several homeowners whose homes are completely destroyed. They barely got out, and both families told her they’re angry because the fire started in an abandoned home that they’ve been complaining about.

Investigators say the four alarm fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. inside an abandoned home on Amherst Street and then quickly spread to three other homes.

Mia Clark escaped the flames with her daughter and grandkids.

“I heard a pop pop, and by the time we got outside the home, the whole abandoned house was in flames,” Clark said.

She says her home and car are gone.

“I have nothing. Who is going to help me? I have nothing. Yes, thank God everybody got out, but I lost every single thing I worked hard for. I have nothing. These shoes aren’t mine. Everything on me don’t belong to me. I have nothing. I lost everything I worked hard for,” she said.

Next door, Kelly Rogers was overcome with fear.

“I saw orange next to my bedroom window. I said ‘Oh my God, the house is one fire,” Rogers said.

Diagnosed with the neurological disease MS and unable to move, Rogers was overcome with fear as her porch was on fire.

“I was scared to death. I never felt heat like that on my face in my life,” she said.

“Your husband helped you?” Sloan asked.

“He helped me. He picked me up to get me out of the house,” Rogers said.

Then he went back for their dog, Sarge.

Rogers and Clark say they’ve been complaining about the abandoned house for years.

“If they would have boarded it properly or tore it down this would not happen,” Clark said.

Sloan told the mayor the Clark had been complaining about the property but nothing was done.

“That is untrue. We have a number of records and files that we did reach out to the owner of that property. Matter of fact, our police department has been out here a number of times. But that don’t negate the situation that happened with this fire, and maybe we need to get better with what we’re doing,” said East Orange Mayor Ted Green.

At this hour, no word on what caused the fire.

The mayor told Sloan he is working with the American Red Cross to find housing for the residents who have been displaced.

