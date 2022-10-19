Suspect in custody after woman stabbed with samurai sword in Mid-Wilshire area, police say

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a woman with a samurai sword in the Mid-Wilshire area.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on South Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said there had been some kind of family dispute, but it’s not clear what specifically led to the stabbing.

The woman, who has not been identified, is expected to be OK.

