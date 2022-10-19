Woman hospitalized after being shot by Fresno County homeowner

By Web staff

A woman has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno County homeowner.

It happened just after 3 am on Wednesday at a home near Sycamore and Ashlan, just south of Biola.

Deputies say a person inside the home woke up to someone at his door.

He told deputies he got scared and fired a gunshot through the door.

He then called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.

Deputies responded and found a woman in her 20’s nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

She is being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

It’s not yet known why the woman was at the home. That’s still under investigation.

