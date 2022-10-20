6 students, 2 adults taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary

By Greg Dailey

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Multiple students and adults were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak was reported at Longfellow Elementary School.

The Kansas City Fire Department said students complained of not feeling well, and first responders noted carbon monoxide levels were present.

Several people were treated, and six students and two adults were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Longfellow Elementary School is located in the 2800 block of Holmes Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Other students were taken to Manual Career Technical Center for parental pickup or to continue their studies for the remainder of the day.

