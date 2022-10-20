Man stabbed, suspect pepper-sprayed in subway dispute on Upper West Side

By Web staff

New York, NY (WABC) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the subway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and his girlfriend pepper sprayed the suspect as he fled on another train.

The suspect entered the northbound 2 train just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and stood in front of the victim’s girlfriend.

The victim stood up to block him, and the suspect punched him in the head.

A verbal dispute ensued, and the suspect pulled a kitchen knife and went to stab him.

The victim deflected the attack, and he was cut in his left leg and the index finger of his left hand.

His girlfriend pulled out her Mace and sprayed the suspect, who then fled the train.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s or 50s, got off at the 72nd St. station, fleeing onto a northbound 1 train.

He is described as a man in his 50s with facial hair who was wearing a blue hoodie.

Police officers who happened to be at the 72nd Street station applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before he was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition

No arrests have been made.

Word of the incident left area residents concerned but determined to carry on.

Danny Abrahms told Eyewitness News the attack is a reminder of what New York City was like 40 years ago, when he first moved here.

“It goes up and down. I think historically it is low for New York City,” he said. “We’ve been up a little bit. I’m not worried one bit.”

Others said they’ll continue to ride the train because it’s a part of life here in the city.

But they will be more cautious when on public transportation.

