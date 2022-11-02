Bogalusa High School final home game forfeited by opposing team

By Web staff

LOUISIANA (WDSU) — ogalusa High School’s final home game scheduled for Friday will not happen after the opposing team forfeited the game.

Albany High School forfeited the game amid safety concerns following a fatal shooting outside Bogalusa’s stadium a few weeks ago.

ogalusa High School posted on Facebook that it accepted the forfeit.

This comes after the Louisiana High School Athletics Association had recently reversed its decision to move Bogalusa High School’s final home game to another location.

Mayor Wendy Perrette said she and police Chief Kendall Bullen, Bogalusa Superintendent of Schools Lisa Tanner and others signed an agreement that put a security plan in place for athletic events at Bogalusa High School just one day prior to the game being forfeited

Perrette issued the following statement:

“Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette this evening said she is disappointed at the decision of Albany High School to forfeit rather than play against Bogalusa High School this Friday.

“Last week, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) decided the game would be played at a “neutral” location, but Perrette worked with law enforcement and education officials to enact a security plan to alleviate LHSAA and Albany High School concerns. Yesterday, all involved signed an agreement to activate that plan, since the initial decision had been based on safety concerns, and LHSAA reversed its decision. Late today, Albany High School leaders announced their decision to forfeit.

“Concerns stemmed from the Oct. 14 shooting death of a 15-year-old Covington boy outside the BHS stadium during the school’s Homecoming game. The victim was also one of the gunmen, had a criminal record, was wanted on outstanding warrants, and was neither a Bogalusa resident nor a BHS student.”

“It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said. “Our student athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes and community.”

