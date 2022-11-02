Father and 1-year-old daughter dead after he stabbed child and then himself, police say

By Pooja Lodhia

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) — A suspect and 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert are both dead, Rosenberg police confirmed Wednesday morning.

The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez and her father, 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance after police said he went into Riverside Towing/Auto Collision, stabbed a man multiple times, and took his tow truck just before 6 p.m.

The man stabbed was identified by family as business owner Ruben Salazar. The victim’s daughter told ABC13 that Ordonez Barrios previously worked at the business for about four months.

From there, officials said Ordonez Barrios went to an apartment complex on Brooks Avenue, forced his way inside, and took his 1-year-old daughter from the babysitter who was caring for her. Then, he reportedly took off with Leylani in the stolen tow truck.

That’s when Rosenberg police put out the alert.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, surrounding law enforcement agencies, including the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and Sugar Land police, found the truck, leading to an almost hour-long chase.

The pursuit ended when authorities threw out spike strips on FM-762.

According to Rosenberg PD Lt. Suni Jugueta, Ordonez Barrios got out of the truck with the baby, who was bloody, in his arms.

At some point, the man stabbed himself after the vehicle stopped, Jugueta said.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they died.

In their update, authorities said that Ordonez Barrios stabbed the baby, but they don’t know the exact moment that the child was injured as she was already bloody when police saw her.

“No amount of training can prepare you for this type of scene,” said Jugueta.

Police said they have been in touch with the mother of the child, who lives in the outskirts of Rosenberg. She’s been cooperating with investigators since the kidnapping on Tuesday.

Salazar is still at the hospital, but is stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

