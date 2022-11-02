Skip to Content
Universal Studios to close some kids’ attractions

    ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Universal Orlando announced several closures to make way for new attractions.

Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet will cease operations on Jan. 15.

“Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters,” the theme park wrote in a statement.

Nearby attractions such as E.T. Adventure and Animal Actors on Location! will remain open.

Universal is expected to release more details in the months ahead about the new experiences coming to the park.

