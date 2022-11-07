Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 4:00 PM

Police officers help save life of infant girl

<i>KCPD/KCTV</i><br/>Police shared a touching photo of the officers visiting the baby girl in the hospital. CNN covered the face of the baby.
KCTV
KCPD/KCTV
Police shared a touching photo of the officers visiting the baby girl in the hospital. CNN covered the face of the baby.

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, had been called to a scene in which a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.

The two officers arrived before EMS and ran into the house, after which the baby’s father handed the child over to DuChaine, according to KCPD.

DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts, police said. The baby resumed breathing again, and the officer turned her over on her side while Owen checked for obstructions.

The officers were able to visit the baby girl in the hospital, and police shared a touching photo.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content