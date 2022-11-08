Some high schoolers get overdose response training after classmate’s death

By Reg Chapman

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — Opioid overdoses are truly impacting the younger generation.

The use of synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, is claiming the lives of kids in high school.

Students at St. Paul’s High School for Recording Arts are taking life-saving matters into their own hands, by learning how to give a life saving dose of naloxone to counteract an overdose.

For senior Ryah Davis, the loss of a classmate made her retreat and lean on her music for healing.

“It kind of hit everyone in the softest spot that they have when he passed away,” Davis said.

She is not alone. Others are also hurting and need something to keep them from feeling helpless.

“It’s been happening so recently, a lot more people around his age and our age have been passing away this way, and we never thought it would hit so close to home,” Davis said.

“We’re so young. we shouldn’t have to see things like that,” said junior Kallah Benjamin.

In order to protect those who share this home and others in the community, Davis and Benjamin knew what they had to do.

“With us being young and there’s a lot more people our age passing away from like fentanyl and overdoses in general, it would be better for people our age to know how to deal with said problem so we can at least stop it like in its tracks,” Davis said.

Emmet Hutchinson helped students organize an overdose response training.

“This is the training you want to take because this will help you save a life,” Hutchinson said.

Student organization Check Yo Self has been standing with them as they take this life-saving course.

“I got to take the train every single day, and every single day I see someone who uses it, so I want to make sure I can be able to like check myself to make sure I can help check them and not just me,” Benjamin said.

The Steve Rumner Network is providing training and materials to these students.

“Sometimes I think we forget these issues do impact young people, and I think it’s so important that we remember that they’re being affected by the issue, too,” said Liz Johnson. “And I think it’s great that they’re empowering to teach themselves.”

It’s important for young people to know, especially with the prevalence of street drugs laced with fentanyl.

“Please do not do drugs, especially fentanyl,” Benjamin said. “It’s very bad. Please do not do drugs.”

It’s a message these students hope everyone takes to heart.

Steve’s Law allows Minnesotans to carry and administer Naloxone without a prescription.

High School for Recording Arts students who finish the course get a health credit.

