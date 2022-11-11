Skip to Content
Tenant hit with bat, shot during dispute with leasing manager over rent

By Jennifer Lifsey

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after getting into an argument over her rent.

The Atlanta Police Department says it happened just before 10 p.m. at some apartments in the 300 block of Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta. They say a dispute between a female leasing manager and a female tenant about overdue rent became physical. The manager ended up hitting the tenant with a bat and then called her brother to the scene. The brother showed up and fired shots at the tenant, striking her in the right elbow.

The tenant then jumped into her mother’s vehicle and drove herself to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

