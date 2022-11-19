‘67 Pontiac stolen from SE Portland, found next day missing gas cap

By Jeffrey Lindblom

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A vintage car was stolen from a southeast Portland classic car dealership on Thursday and recovered Friday, all within 24 hours.

The suspect was caught on Matthews Memory Lane’s security cameras perusing the vehicles shortly before 4 p.m.

Then they drove out the back with a golden 1967 Pontiac Catalina convertible.

“We’re car guys, and car guys don’t like people messing with their cars,” said Elan Davis. “Little bit out of character for the type of clientele that comes through here.”

For the 45 years they’ve been in business, they’ve only had a handful of cars stolen, Davis said. And all of them were recovered.

Someone sent in a picture to the dealership that they thought might be the missing Pontiac while the FOX 12 crew were at the dealership.

“Sure enough, it was the same car,” Davis said. “The guy had pulled over wearing the same clothes as yesterday.”

It was about 15 minutes from the shop. Police were already there.

“The car looks good. It starts, runs,” David said. “We’re going to make sure it drives home OK.”

The only thing the car missed was a gas cap. And it seemed to have acquired an extra set of keys.

