Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea — a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians.

Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part, “I’m so sorry to all of you. I was so arrogant and I just didn’t get it. I’m beginning to and I humbly ask for your forgiveness…”

Hawaii Island resident and Native Hawaiian activist Alfonso Kekuku recalled seeing the video and thinking, “this is very disrespectful to ‘aina, land and to the cultural practices of Native Hawaiians here, myself included.”

The video shows Upright relieving himself high on the summit, then gesturing an obscenity after he finishes.

“It was just the sense of entitlement and privilege, it almost says, ‘I don’t care about my choices and my actions here,’ and, ‘I’m going to do whatever I’m going to do. I’m going to do whatever I want,'” Kekuku decried.

Dozens of others commented on Upright’s posts, and many agreed the incident served as yet another example of how non-natives don’t know their place. However, Kekuku acknowledged Upright’s apology.

“I’m very grateful that he’s able to acknowledge his ignorance and that he was able to come forward to speak about how he messed up,” Kekuku added.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has made efforts to educate visitors on how to respect Hawaii and its people before they arrive and throughout their stay through ads and videos.

A representative from HTA sent a statement to KITV4 that read, in part, “We will continue to do our part to help encourage better behavior throughout our islands, in our communities, and especially at Wahi pana,” or sacred places.

Still, Kekuku believes tourists and transplants should be more proactive.

“Many people that move here, tourists, current residents, should really educate themselves about cultural sensitivities,” Kekuku argued.

There aren’t really any prohibitions in state administrative rules against Upright’s behavior, so he may not face any punishment.

Upright’s online apology continued, “I am so sorry that I hurt so many people. I want to understand what it means to hold life and the land so precious and sacred that I would protect it with my life. But not for me. But so I can teach it to the next generation after me. So that the pain ends with me. No more.”

