2 teenage relatives shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police are investigating what led up to a double shooting in west Houston in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving that left two teenage boys dead.

Houston police were called to an apartment complex in the 11755 block of Southlake Drive, not far from South Kirkwood Road, just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds — 17 and 18 years old.

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 17-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She shared a photo of her son, President Wynn, and said he had just graduated high school this past spring.

She said her son was getting Thanksgiving groceries out of the car when the shooting took place.

“He would have been 19. He would have been 19 on Dec. 8. My baby was about to turn 19,” Tasha Cooke said.

Unfortunately, investigators said they don’t have a lot to go on at this point. They just know there was some kind of fight in the courtyard of the apartment complex, and then relatives heard gunshots.

Police said the two teens who were killed are related — but didn’t say how.

Investigators said there is one suspect they’re looking for, though they don’t have a good description yet. They found several shell casings at the scene.

Police said they’re going through surveillance video and talking to witnesses to piece together exactly what happened.

