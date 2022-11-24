Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

By Emily Brown

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw.

Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.

If anyone has any information please contact the SCACC at 989-797-4500 during business hours.

Calls after hours should be made to Central Dispatch and you can request to speak with the SCACC on-call Animal Control Officer.

