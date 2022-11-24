Skip to Content
State police: 17-year-old charged after noose found at high school

By Evan Sobol

    HEBRON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 17-year-old student is facing charges after a noose was found at RHAM High School in Hebron last week.

Police said a noose was found in the boy’s locker room on November 18.

An arrest warrant was submitted after state police launched an investigation.

During the investigation police reviewed video surveillance, conducted canvasses and several interviews, authorities said.

A 17-year-old RHAM High School student was charged with placing a noose on property and breach of peace second degree.

The teen is due in Willimantic Juvenile Court next week.

