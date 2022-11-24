Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home

By Gerry May

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars.

Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins, both age 21, remain in Caddo Correctional Center. Glass is charged with 65 counts of identity theft, Watkins with 175.

Court records show that Glass has been arrested previously in Caddo Parish on nine counts of misdemeanor theft and two counts of felony theft. She pleaded guilty to only one charge of felony theft last March, while the rest of the charges were dismissed. She received a suspended sentence and was put on probation.

Investigators say Watkins used her job at the Teleperformance customer call center to gain access to bank account information of USAA customers. USAA is a major insurer and bank for millions of veterans and their families.

Shreveport police said in a news release that Watkins sold that information to Glass and others, “who used a number of tactics to defraud account holders of more than one million dollars.”

Investigators say Glass used the money to buy cars, lavish items and even the upscale home in The Haven that officers searched on Tuesday before arresting Glass.

Caddo Parish records show that Glass paid cash for the home, which last listed for $639,000. The deal closed on Oct. 22.

The home was sold by Scottsdale, Arizona based BGRS Relocation, Inc. The company’s website indicates they specialize in helping businesses relocate employees.

Watkins was arrested a week earlier, on Nov. 17, on Sandra Drive in the Ford Park area of west Shreveport.

Police say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Teleperformance has not responded to our request for comment.

