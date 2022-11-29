Snapchat threat prompts police presence at Center Middle School

By Marleah Campbell and Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A social media threat directed toward Center Middle School has administrators on high alert Tuesday morning, as police and school officials work toward finding the source of the message.

The Center School District sent out a message to parents on Monday night notifying them of a Snapchat threat directed toward the middle school, although the district has not gone into detail on what exactly the Snapchat message said.

Kansas City Police Department officers will be on-campus Tuesday as authorities and the school district work to figure out who sent the message.

The district’s message to parents states, in full:

Dear Middle School Parents

We have received a Snapchat threat directed towards Center Middle School. We have notified the Kansas City Police Department and they will have a presence at the school tomorrow. We are also working with the police to identify the source of the message. If you have any information that you can share that would be helpful, please let me or a member of the CMS administrative team know.

The safety of all students and staff remains a priority for district officials. We are providing the police with all leads and information that we receive regarding this threat.

The threat comes after the school district put several additional security measures into place for the 2022-23 school year. Students, staff and visitors at all three secondary schools now walk through metal detectors on their way into the building. The district added six metal detectors in all.

Fans at high school football and basketball games are also screened, and every student is required to use clear backpacks, which are checked upon arrival.

This isn’t the first instance of a threat at Center Middle School. The school also saw an increased police presence due to a Snapchat threat back in 2017.

