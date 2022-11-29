Uber driver shot after dropping off passenger, police say

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot at early Sunday morning in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 27 to investigate a reported gunshot wound.

The victim told officers he had been driving for Uber that night when he dropped off a patron in the area. When he started to leave, the victim told police an older model beige car quickly approached his vehicle from behind and then started following him.

The victim attempted to make a turn when the vehicle passed in front of him with its window down and a gun sticking out. Shortly after, a bullet went through the victim’s driver-side door, grazing across the victim’s thighs and into the passenger door, a press release from APD says.

Officers searched the area and located a shell casing in the roadway.

The victim reportedly drove himself to Mission Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement to News 13, an Uber spokesperson said,

“Our thoughts are with the driver as he recovers from this horrific attack. We’re working to get in touch with him to check on his well-being, and we stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

