Lawyers, family of man paralyzed in police custody react to New Haven officers’ arrests

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — One day after five New Haven police officers were arrested, the family of the man who was left paralyzed while in their custody is speaking out.

Since June the family of Randy Cox have been asking for not only the officers to be arrested, but also fired.

After five months, they got one answer. But those charges have left them wanting for more.

“These charges were a slap in the face, it really was,” said Latoya Boomer.

That’s how Latoya, Randy Cox’s sister, feels after learning the five officers who were with her brother the night he was paralyzed are only being charged with two misdemeanors: reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to persons.

“If this was me, my kids were at home, and one of them got hurt and I didn’t have nothing to do with it, didn’t take them to the hospital, I would be arrested on the spot,” said Latoya.

Speaking outside of New Haven City Hall Tuesday afternoon, Cox’s family and legal team said they were hoping for an assault charge.

“They got a misdemeanor, slap on the wrist, while they’ll see little to no jail time and Randy Cox has a life sentence. How is that fair?” said Ben Crump, Cox Family Attorney,

Cox has been paralyzed from the neck down since June.

The 36-year-old was in the back of a transport van when the driver stopped suddenly to avoid an accident.

Cox went flying headfirst into the back of the door, immediately calling for help and saying he couldn’t move.

In the arrest warrants, the state police said the officers engaged in reckless conduct, depriving Cox of proper physical care after he was unable to move.

The family and their legal team once again called on the city to reach a deal on their $100 million lawsuit, saying Randy needs around the clock care for the rest of his life, with that alone likely to cost $20 million.

“It always takes more time than any of us would like to take, but we have to follow the process. We have to follow it for justice, and we have to follow it for the right outcome,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

It’s something Randy Cox is hoping for too as his sister shared his thoughts.

“He said, I know it’s only an arrest, but it’s a start, a nice start to getting justice. It’s time for a change, this ain’t about me, it’s about the people that come after me, so no one else has to go through this,” Latoya said.

The five officers are due to make their first court appearance next week.

Cox’s legal team is asking the public to show up as a show of support for their client who can’t be there himself.

