Man who rescued woman, teen in Baltimore explosion remains in critical condition

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old Marine veteran, remains in critical condition after he rescued a woman and a teenager from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore’s Pigtown neighborhood last week.

The explosion, which involved a ruptured gas line and damaged multiple homes, left a 16-year-old girl, a 48-year-old woman and Bagley hospitalized.

The woman remains hospitalized but in stable condition, and the teen has since been released from the hospital, fire officials said. They were in the home at the time of the explosion.

Bagley was walking by the home on Bayard Street in Southwest Baltimore last Tuesday when a home exploded and went up in flames, a family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren last week.

The good Samaritan then rushed into action, helping a 16-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman out of danger, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.

“His heroic behavior is nothing new” Bagley’s son said. “I think that every child should look up to their father. Every child should be proud of their father. I am very proud of what he did but I am also scared.”

People who live in the area told WJZ construction crews have been working on gas lines for about a month. They said they smelled gas leading up to the explosion.

BGE, and its private contractors, confirmed they had been working on fixing and upgrading a gas main in the same area as the explosion.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

