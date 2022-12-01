‘I’m going to miss them dearly’: Letter carrier retires after 30 years of service

By Cyreia Sandlin

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — It was a bittersweet day in Wauwatosa, as one neighborhood said goodbye to the man who delivered their mail for almost three decades.

Jeff Hagen is retiring from the United States Postal Service after 33 1/2 years. The majority of those years were spent working in the Swan Park community.

“I hate to say this, but I’ve been crying all morning, ” he told WISN 12 News , on his final day.

A few tears, but plenty of hugs and smiles, as Hagen made his final rounds.

“I’ve been out here for 26 years. I’ve seen people’s kids get married, people driving, you know, it’s a really great neighborhood,” Hagen said.

One of those neighbors, Trish Ricci, made sure to be there for his last delivery.

“He is like the lifeblood of this little community. He walks around with treats for the kids and dogs and always makes sure your packages and mail get exactly where you want to be,” Ricci said.

The Swan Park community went all out to show him how much he’s appreciated.

“We had a surprise farewell party and he was really surprised, there have been gifts given, hugs handed out, and he’s so humble he doesn’t even realize how wonderful he is to us.”

While Hagen said he won’t miss the sticky heat in the summer, or walking on ice in the winter, he will miss the customers who became lifelong friends.

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of this community. I’ve enjoyed everyone one of them, and I’m going to miss them dearly,” Hagen said.

As for what’s next? Hagen said he plans to be a professional grandfather, and enjoy more time with his family.

