Las Vegas rescue group offers $10K reward for information on emaciated dog

By Alexis Fernandez

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Vegas Pet Rescue Project is offering a $10,000 reward for information about an emaciated dog that was found earlier this month.

Althea, a 7-year-old pit bull, was found starved and her chances of surviving were slim.

She is currently in the ER fighting a severe case of pneumonia, according to Tina Hayes, a volunteer with the rescue group.

The organization desperately needs donations for her medical bills, which have reached nearly $20,000.

If you have any information about Althea, submit tips through email at Justice4Althea@gmail.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.