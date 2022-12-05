Missouri fire department hosts active shooter training

By KMOV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Metro East first responders are taking new steps to prepare for the worst possible outcome.

With the number of shootings over the past year, first responders need to be more prepared than ever before and that’s why the Collinsville Fire Department hosted a training with surrounding agencies. The training focused on school shootings and other types of active shooter incidents.

They prepared for school shootings, we well as other kinds of active shooting incidents.

Healthcare workers from several hospitals were on hand to teach the first responders about triage, getting a pediatric airway started, and stopping a wound from bleeding as quickly as possible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.